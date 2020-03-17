Fire log: FDs respond to accidents, alarms

Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, March 9

At 7:03 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to River Road and Trolley Bridge Road for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival firefighters found a vehicle off the road and about 75 feet down an embankment. Firefighters, using a rope rescue, pulled the driver up the embankment safely to EMS personnel for treatment. An engine and two rescue trucks responded.

At 11:51 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Walmart, 465 Bridgeport Avenue, for a gas leak outside the rear of the building. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 3:19 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport Avenue at near John Street. A rescue truck responded.

At 3:34 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 70 Big Horn Road for transformer on fire on top of a utility pole. An engine responded.

At 8:58 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Bunny Village Child Care, 215 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. An engine, a rescue truck and the tower truck responded.

Tuesday, March 10

At 6:10 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the Wooster Street Market, 70 Wooster Street, for an odor of smoke in the building. Firefighters found coffee filters left on a burner smoldering, causing the smoke condition. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

At 12:54 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 705 Bridgeport Avenue for a report of smoke coming from the roof of a building under construction. Firefighters found no fire upon arrival. It was determined that smoke from roof construction operations caused the call. Two engines responded.

At 4:08 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 30 Fairmont Place for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Dust from construction activated the alarm. An engine responded.

At 8:18 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #1 responded to 41 Cedar Hill Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

Wednesday, March 11

At 10:20 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Tudor Time, 708 Bridgeport Avenue, for a report of an odor of natural gas in the building. No odor or cause of an odor was found by firefighters after a search of the building. An engine, a ladder truck and the tower truck responded.

At 5:48 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #1 responded to 25 Hubbell Lane for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 2:28 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Ripton Road at Deerfield Drive foe a wire down in the road. Firefighters responded and found a cable line down. An engine responded.

At 4:22 p.m., Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to JD’s Wines & Spirits, 781 River Road, for a motor vehicle accident, vehicle struck the building. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Thursday, March 12

At 1:56 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to DiSanto Technology, 10 South Constitution Boulevard, for a possible carbon monoxide problem. It was reported that up to five employees were felling dizzy. No carbon monoxide levels were found by firefighters. It was determined that cleaning solutions being used caused the incident. An engine responded.

At 1:57 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Brightview Assisted Living Complex, 30 Beard Sawmill Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 3:21 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Booth Hill Road at Hurd Road for a motor vehicle accident. Two engines responded.

At 5:44 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 22 Frank Drive for an open burning. An engine responded.

Friday. March 13

At 2:45 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 2 Snowberry Lane for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

Saturday, March 14

At 7:56 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the area of 34 Federal Road for an open burning. An engine responded.

Sunday, March 15

At 2:56 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded the area of 17 Coram Road for an open burning. An engine responded.

At 4:19 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound near exit 13 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine, a rescue truck responded.

At 7 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 77 Sinsabaugh Heights for a public service call. An engine responded.