Fire log: FDs respond to propane leak at Elizabeth Shelton, serious accidents

Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, Nov. 18

At 6:10 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 194 Myrtle Street for an odor of natural gas in an apartment. A problem with a hot water heater caused the odor. An engine responded.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

At 12:35 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 northbound at exit 12 on ramp for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 4:09 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Sinsabaugh Heights, 187 Meadow Street, for a public service call. An engine responded.

At 7:42 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 13 Country Place for a public service call. An engine responded.

Thursday, Nov. 21

At 10:08 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Bridgeport Avenue at Commerce Drive for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Friday, Nov. 22

At 11 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to St Paul’s Church, 25 Church Street, for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. A utility unit responded.

At 11:07 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Hawley Lane Shoes for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 2:11 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Bishop Wicke Health Care, 584 Long Hill Avenue, for an odor of smoke in the building. There was no fire. The odor was from an overheated air conditioner motor. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 2:13 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Elizabeth Shelton School, 138 Willoughby Road, for an odor of propane from an underground propane tank in the rear of the school. Firefighters and gas company officials found a small leak that was repaired. Two engines and a rescue truck responded.

At 4:43 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to route 8 northbound between exit 12 and 13 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Saturday, Nov. 23

At 8:43 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, 780 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire in the kitchen. The fire, in a food warmer lamp, was out upon arrival of firefighters. An engine, a ladder truck and the tower truck responded.

At 12:04 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Leavenworth Road at Indian Well Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine, two rescue trucks and a tanker truck responded.

At 1:56 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to route 8 southbound between exit 12 and 11 for a motor vehicle fire. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 5:15 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the area of 515 Bridgeport Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 7:44 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 44 Strawberry Lane for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

Sunday, Nov. 24

At 12:04 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Victorian Condo’s, 384 Howe Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 1:17 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound for an odor of propane in the area of exit 12. No odor was found by firefighters. An engine responded.

At 5:22 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 12 Independence Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. an engine and the tower truck responded.