Fire log: Firefighters respond to Division Ave. fire

The Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, Dec. 9

At 10:13 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound at exit 13 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 11:17 a.m., the fire marshal responded to Long Hill Avenue by Wintergreen Lane to assist police at a motor vehicle accident.

At 10:59 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 northbound at exit 12 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 1:07 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Canal Street at Hill Street for an oil spill in the roadway. An engine responded.

At 7:50 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Howe Avenue at Edgewood Avenue for a fire on top of a utility pole. The fire was caused by a blown transformer. An engine responded.

At 10:43 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Far Mill Street for tree on power lines arcing. An engine responded.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

At 1:22 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 423 Howe Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

At 12:30 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 82 Country Walk Condominiums for an odor of natural gas in a unit. Firefighters found a burner left on a kitchen stove caused the odor. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 9:23 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 12 Galen Road for a power line down. An engine responded.

At 5:34 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 38 Spruce Hill Road for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

Thursday, Dec. 12

At 6:30 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Bright View Assisted Living Complex, 30 Beard Saw Mill Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 11:28 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 29 Deborah Drive for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 6:45 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 119 Country Place for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. A rescue truck responded.

Friday, Dec. 13

At 1:38 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 33 Hull Street for smoke in the building. Firefighters responded but found no smoke or fire in the building. A problem with the building’s furnace may have caused the incident. An engine and two ladder trucks along with EMS responded.

At 2:02 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Booth Hill Road at Woods Grove Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 3:10 p.m., the fire marshal responded to 60 Elm Street to assist EMS.

At 5:04 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 104 Mill Street for smoke in the house. Firefighters found a burnt out motor in a basement sump pump caused the smoke. Two engines, a ladder and the tower truck responded.

At 7:12 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Sunnyside School, 418 River Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A small child pulled the alarm out of curiosity. An engine responded.

At 9:44 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 10:14 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Center Stage Theatre, 54 Grove Street, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

Saturday, Dec. 14

At 12:21 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Aquarian Water Company Plant, 505 Huntington Street, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 1:22 a.m., Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Aquarian Water Company Plant, 505 Huntington Street, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A malfunction in a smoke detector in an air handling unit caused the alarms. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 1:52 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Meadow Street at Owl Hill Road for power lines sparking on a utility pole. An engine responded.

At 7:44 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 30 Lark Lane for a public service call; pump-out. A utility truck responded.

At 11:04 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 221 Division Avenue for a structure fire. Upon arrival firefighters extinguished a fire on the second floor of a two-story home. The fire was in a dryer located in a laundry room. Firefighters kept the fire contained to the dryer, which was severely damaged. The home sustained minor smoke damage as a result of the fire. The occupants were safely out of the home and there were no injuries. An engine, a rescue truck, a ladder truck and the tower truck responded.

At 1:33 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 63 Indian Well Road for an odor of propane. The odor was from a leaking propane tank outside which was repaired shortly thereafter. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 2:29 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 75 Williams Street for a public service call; pump-out. A rescue truck responded.

Sunday, Dec. 15

At 2:37 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 110 Blueberry Lane for a public service call; pump-out. A utility truck responded.

At 8:15 p.m., Huntington Co. 33 responded to Buddington Road at Old Towne Road for power lines arcing, causing a tree to catch fire. An engine responded.

At 11:15 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 60 Elm Street to assist EMS with a patient. An engine responded.