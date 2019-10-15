Fire log: Fuel oil spill in a home, car accidents, false alarms

Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, Oct. 7

At 10:34 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 8 Brookfield Drive for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 2:21 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 354 Coram Avenue for an odor in an apartment. No odors were found by firefighters. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 7:11 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 48 Katherine Court for an odor of natural gas in the home. No odor was found by firefighters. An issue with a kitchen stave may have caused the incident. Two engines, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 7:55 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Hunter’s Ridge Road at Capitol Drive for power lines down in the roadway. An engine responded.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

At 8:44 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Holy Trinity Academy, 503 Shelton Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 8:49 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 16 Whitewood Drive for a dumpster fire. Two engines, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

At 7:04 a.m., Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #1 Greenwich Place for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Thursday, Oct. 10

At 8:20 a.m., the Echo Hose Co.#1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 500 Howe Avenue for an odor of natural gas in the building. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 8:03 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Soundview Avenue for a public service call; washed down spilled paint in the road. An engine responded.

At 9:34 p.m., the Echo Hose Co.#1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 77 Congress Avenue for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 10:23 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Leavenworth Road Route 110 and Beardsley Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

Friday, Oct. 11

At 12:51 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Soundview Avenue to check a wire hanging low over the roadway. An engine responded.

At 3:42 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 201 Summerfield Gardens for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Saturday, Oct. 12

At 3:49 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Beardsley Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

At 5:10 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Sunday, Oct. 13

At 3:49 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 5 Wellington Court for a fire alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 9:48 a.m., the Echo Hose Co.#1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow Street, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 3:58 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 151 Nells Rock Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 8:53 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 8 Permain Road for a fuel oil spill in the home. An engine responded.

Monday, Oct. 14

At 5:22 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound at exit 14 for a motor vehicle accident. Two engines responded.