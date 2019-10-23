Fire log: People, reported lost, found in area of Nells Rock Reservoir

The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls between Oct. 14 and 20.

Monday, Oct. 14

At 6:55 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 9 Brentley Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 7:02 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Perry Hill Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 2:37 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 63 Dexter Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 6:25 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded with EMS to the area of the Nells Rock Reservoir on Nells Rock Road to assist finding three people who were lost in the woods. The three were found safe and escorted out of the woods. Two rescue truck with ATVs responded to assist.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

At 3:32 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the area of 225 East Village Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

At 10:11 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 432 Asbury Ridge Road for an activated carbon monoxide alarm. A ladder truck responded.

At 7:38 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Huntington Street in the area of Buddington Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

At 12:02 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 1 Greenwich Place for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 2:29 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Ripton Housing Complex, 423 Howe Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

At 4:36 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Market Place Plaza, 389 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 6:25 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to route 8 northbound near exit 13 to assist EMS. An engine responded.

At 8:08 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Nichols Avenue for a tree and wires down in the road. An engine responded.

At 8:57 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 4 Armstrong Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Thursday, Oct. 17

At 7:56 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the area of 28 Little Fox Road for a tree on power lines. An engine responded.

At 9:10 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the area of 26 Monroe Road for a tree on power lines. An engine responded.

At 9:30 a.m., White Hills Co. #5 responded to the area of 31 Woodsend Avenue for a tree on power lines. An engine responded.

At 9:35 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the area of 43 Wopowog Trail for a tree on power lines. An engine responded.

Friday, Oct. 18

At 1:04 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the area of Judson Street and Judson Circle for a tree on power lines and power lines down in the road. An engine responded.

At 11:49 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Bunny Village, 215 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

At 5:05 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Market Place Plaza, 389 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 6:06 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Market Place Plaza, 389 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 9:01 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Coram Avenue at the municipal parking lot for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue truck responded.

Saturday, Oct. 19

At 2:44 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 37 Rivendell Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 1:24 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to route 8 northbound near exit 13 for a motor vehicle accident. Two rescue trucks responded.

At 4:51 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Church of the Good Shepard, 186 Coram Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

Sunday, Oct. 20

At 6:08 a.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound near exit 13 for a motor vehicle accident. Two rescue trucks responded.

At 11:35 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Howe Avenue at Wheeler Street for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

At 11:37 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 11 Foley Avenue for an illegal open burning. An engine responded.

At 2:39 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 104 Cliff Street for an illegal open burning. An engine responded.

At 3:28 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 51 Ripton Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 3:35 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 495 Asbury Ridge Road for a brush fire in the rear of the property. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 5:48 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 15 Treeland Road for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.