Fire log: Person under a vehicle, propane odor in building, alarms

The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, Sept. 16

At 12:04 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Hilton Garden Inn, 25 Old Stratford Road, for an odor of natural gas in the lobby area. Firefighters and gas company officials found a small leak in a gas supply line in the hotel kitchen. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

At 8:01 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Long Hill Avenue at Wesley Drive for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

Thursday, Sept. 19

At 2:13 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 25 Florence Drive for an odor of propane gas in the home. An engine responded.

Friday, Sept. 20

At 1:06 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the area of 859 Howe Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. Two engines responded.

At 10:55 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded 137 Indian Well Road for an odor of propane gas in the building. The odor was due to an empty propane tank. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Saturday, Sept. 21

At 8:52 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Mont’s Mart service station for a fuel spill. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 12:24 p.m., the Echo hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Perry Hill Road and Walnut Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. An engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 2:48 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 6 Kanungum Trail for a person stuck under a vehicle. The person was out from under the vehicle upon arrival of the fire units. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 3:54 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound near exit 11 for a motor vehicle fire. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 6:43 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #1 responded to Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow Street, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

Sunday, Sept. 22

At 1:16 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to River Road at Sunnyside Drive for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 7:28 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #1 responded to Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow Street, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

Monday, Sept. 23

At 4:32 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound near exit 13 for a motor vehicle fire. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 9:59 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 3 Hazel Court for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. two engines responded.

At 10:51 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 71 Sachem Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. an engine responded.

At 1:11 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 23 Rolling Ridge Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. two engines responded.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

At 7:24 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound near exit 11 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 7:41 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 108 Hillside Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Steam from a shower caused the alarm. A ladder truck responded.

At 5:35 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Bridgeport Avenue at South Constitution Boulevard for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

At 9:07 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the area of 1005 Howe Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

At 1:30 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 549 Howe Avenue for a public service call: water flooding the building. Firefighters found a toilet running constantly caused a backup in the drain pipes causing the flooding. A rescue truck responded.

At 6:07 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 61 Fort Hill Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines responded.

Thursday, Sept. 26

At 5:10 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to route 8 northbound before exit 12 for a motor vehicle accident. Firefighters found a vehicle had struck several goats wandering on the highway. Two rescue trucks responded.

At 7:38 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 9 Maple Avenue for a public service call; child accidentally locked in a bedroom. The child was freed before the arrival of fire units. One unit responded.

At 8:12 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 9 Maple Avenue for a public service call; child accidentally locked in a bathroom. The child was freed before the arrival of fire units. One unit responded.

Friday, Sept. 27

At 10:46 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, 780 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

Saturday, Sept. 28

At 8:31 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 149 Ripton Road to assist EMS gaining entry to a home. A rescue truck responded.

At 8:36 a.m., Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, 780 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 8:49 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Shelton Intermediate School, 675 North Constitution Boulevard, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 10:25 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 20 Spruce Hill Road for a report of open burning. An engine responded.

At 5:43 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Liberty Street for an illegal open burn. An engine responded.

At 6:42 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the 139 Heather Ridge Condo’s on Trap Falls Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

Sunday, Sept. 29

At 2:28 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound near exit 13 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 4:49 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Mark Apartments, 7 Acadia Lane, for an odor of natural gas in the building. An engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 5:24 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Huntington Street for a possible car fire. An engine responded.

At 5:48 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 3130 Huntington Street for a public service call; lockout. A unit responded.

At 7:47 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 192 Sunwood Drive for an carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.