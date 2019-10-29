Fire log: Responded to lost hikers, motor vehicle accidents, alarms

Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, Oct. 21

At 4:11 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Bright View Shelton, 30 Beard Saw Mill Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 5:22 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 33 Capitol Drive for a fuel spill in the home. An engine responded.

At 6:57 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Birmingham Condos, 145 Canal Street, for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 9:39 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 38 Yutaka Trail for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines responded.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

At 12:18 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to route 8 northbound at exit 12 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 6:45 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Inline Plastics Company Warehouse, 470 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 12:12 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #798 Long Hill Avenue for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

At 5:15 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to route 8 southbound near exit 13 for a motor vehicle fire. There was no fire in the vehicle. A mechanical issue was mistaken for a fire. Two rescue trucks responded.

Thursday, Oct. 24

At 8:41 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Fire Engine Pizza Company #3, 768 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines, a ladder truck and the tower truck responded.

Friday, Oct. 25

At 12:41 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Bridgeport Avenue at Exit 13 southbound exit ramp for a motor vehicle accident. Two engines responded.

At 1:14 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Angell Avenue for cables wires down in the road. An engine responded.

Saturday, Oct. 26

At 3:44 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Downtown Pizza, 350 Howe Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 6:46 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Indian Well Road to assist two hikers who where lost in the woods. An engine, a rescue truck and a utility truck with an ATV responded.

Sunday, Oct. 27

At 10:53 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to route 8 southbound near exit 13 for a motor vehicle accident. Two engines and two rescue trucks responded.

At 11:21 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to route 8 southbound near exit 13 for a motor vehicle accident. Two engines and two rescue trucks responded .

At 12:54 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to route 8 northbound near exit 13 for a motor vehicle accident. An engines and two rescue trucks responded.

At 2:17 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to route 8 northbound near exit 13 for a motor vehicle accident. An engines and two rescue trucks responded.

At 7:43 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Avalon Shelton II apartments, 185 Canal Street, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.