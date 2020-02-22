Fire log: Shelton FDs respond to structure fire, accidents, alarms

The Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, Feb. 10

At 8:13 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 1 Timberlane Drive for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 8:49 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Brightview Living Complex, 30 Beard Saw Mill Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 3:22 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 466 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

At 9:43 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to West Knollwood Terrace for a report of smoke in the area. No smoke or fire was found by firefighters. An engine responded.

At 5:17 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 23 Great Oak Road for an odor in the home. No odor or cause was found by responding firefighters. An engine responded.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

At 9:09 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Richard O. Belden Cultural Center, 54 Grove Street, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 4:45 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 10 Ballaro Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

At 5:41 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Brennan Construction Company, 2 Riverdale Avenue, for a fire and smoke investigation. Firefighters found the fire and smoke was from an asphalt recycling operation on the property. An engine responded.

Thursday, Feb. 13

At 6:54 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Richard O. Belden Cultural Center at #54 Grove Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A ladder truck responded.

Friday, Feb. 14

At 10:28 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 11 Barbara Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Dust from construction activated a smoke alarm. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 12:41 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 15 Cedarwood Drive for a report of smoke coming from the house. Upon arrival firefighters found no fire. The smoke was from a furnace vent. An engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 6:49 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 174 Hillside Avenue for an appliance fire. The fire, in an oven, was out upon arrival of fire units. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 7:13 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Community Residences, 55 Soundridge Drive, for an odor of natural gas in the building. The odor was from a furnace problem. Two engines responded.

At 6:42 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 14 Cisco Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 9:52 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Nells Rock Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

At 10:57 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 79 Independence Drive for an appliance fire.

Saturday, Feb. 15

At 1:33 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Birmingham Condo’s, 145 Canal Street, for an odor of natural gas in the building.

At 7:10 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 88 Longfellow Drive for an activated fire alarm. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 8:43 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Hewitt Hospital, 45 Malbty Street, to assist EMS with a patient. A rescue truck responded.

Sunday, Feb. 16

At 9:51 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 362 Big Horn Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

At 12:17 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 23 Treeland Road for an activated carbon monoxide alarm. A rescue truck responded.

At 3:42 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 126 Shelton Avenue to assist EMS. Fire request was cancelled shortly thereafter.

At 3:53 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 18 Fern Drive for a chimney fire. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 3:57 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 149 Hillside Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 5:30 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 149 Hillside Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 11:50 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 15 Winchester Drive for a structure fire. Upon arrival firefighters found a fire in the basement of an attached apartment of a single-family home. Firefighters entered the unit and had the fire under control in about 30 minutes. The fire caused extensive damage to the basement area but firefighters kept the fire from entering the main house. The fire displaced two residents of the apartment and three from the main house. They all got out safely and were given aid by the Red Cross. Three engines, a ladder truck and a rescue truck responded.