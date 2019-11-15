Fire log: Smoke in a house, illegal burning, motor vehicle accidents

Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, Nov. 4

At 7:06 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 99 Old Stratford Road to assist EMS. An engine responded.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

At 9:44 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Saint Vincent’s Immediate Health Care, 15 Armstrong Road, for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

At 5:36 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Webster Bank, 502 Howe Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A ladder truck responded.

At 3:50 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to River Road at Hawthorne Avenue for smoke in the area. Firefighters checked the area but found no smoke or fire.

At 8:10 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 4 Navajo Trail for an odor of propane in the home. Firefighters found the odor was due to a clogged vent duct in a propane gas-powered clothes dryer. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Thursday, Nov. 7

At 4:39 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Huntington Street at Roaring Brook Lane. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 5:36 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Route 8 northbound at exit 12 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 6:10 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 120 Hill Street for an odor of natural gas in the home. A furnace backfire caused the odor. An engine and rescue truck responded.

Friday, Nov. 8

At 11:01 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Monroe Fire Station #1 on Route 110 to standby while Monroe was operating at an incident. A ladder truck responded.

At 3:55 p.m., the Huntington co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Roz & Ali Store, 876 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. Two engines, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 4:53 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 42 Wakelee Avenue Extension for an illegal open burning. An engine responded.

Saturday, Nov. 9

At 1:31 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 12 Laurel Lane for an odor investigation. An engine responded.

At 6:08 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Route 8 southbound near exit 13 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and two rescue trucks responded.

At 10:42 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 514 Bridgeport Avenue for smoke in the area. No fire was found. The smoke was from a coffee roaster being operated at a commercial building. An engine responded.

Sunday, Nov. 10

At 3:39 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 25 Birchbank Road for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 9:06 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 81 Williams Street for smoke in the house. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

At 9:42 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 6 Sharon Drive for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. A ladder truck responded.

At 1:30 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Howe Avenue at Cornell Street for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue truck responded.