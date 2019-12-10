Fire log: Three companies respond to Beverly Lane shed fire

Just after midnight on Saturday morning, Shelton fire companies 3, 5, and 1 responded to a shed fire on Beverly Lane. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and prevented it from extending to the nearby residence.

Shelton fire departments responded to following calls this past week.

Monday, Dec. 2

At 7:07 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 6 Armstrong Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines, a ladder truck and the tower truck responded.

At 10:51 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Oak Avenue and Elm Street for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue truck responded.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

At 12:45 p.m., the Echo Hose Co.#1, Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Shelton Intermediate School, 675 Constitution Boulevard North, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

At 4:24 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 1 Pine Needle Drive to assist EMS. An engine responded.

At 3:32 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to High Meadow Road and Mohegan Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

Thursday, Dec. 5

At 9:15 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 293 East Village Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

Friday, Dec. 6

At 9:05 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 94 Ojibwa Trail to assist EMS. A unit responded.

At 10:30 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Shelton Group Home, 149 Hillside Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 1:59 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Fire Engine Pizza, 768 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 7:49 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 56 Wakelee Avenue Extension for an occupant locked out of a unit. A rescue truck responded.

At 8:13 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 57 Roberts Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. The alarm was accidentally transmitted when the home owner changed the batteries. An engine responded.

Saturday, Dec. 7

At 12:23 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 6 Beverly Lane for a fire in a outside storage shed. Upon arrival firefighters found the shed about 20 feet from the main house and completely engulfed in fire. The shed was destroyed as a result of the fire. A fire pit left too close to shed caused the fire. An engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 4:06 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 94 Ojibwa Trail to assist EMS. An engine responded.

Sunday, Dec. 8

At 9:04 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 505 Elk Run for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. A rescue truck responded.

At 10:13 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 375 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines responded.

At 2:47 p.m., the fire marshal responded to 50 Cove Condominiums to investigate a fire that occurred in a motor vehicle.