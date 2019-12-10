Fire log: Three companies respond to Beverly Lane shed fire
Shelton fire departments responded to following calls this past week.
Monday, Dec. 2
At 7:07 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 6 Armstrong Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines, a ladder truck and the tower truck responded.
At 10:51 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Oak Avenue and Elm Street for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue truck responded.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
At 12:45 p.m., the Echo Hose Co.#1, Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Shelton Intermediate School, 675 Constitution Boulevard North, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
At 4:24 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 1 Pine Needle Drive to assist EMS. An engine responded.
At 3:32 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to High Meadow Road and Mohegan Road for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.
Thursday, Dec. 5
At 9:15 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 293 East Village Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.
Friday, Dec. 6
At 9:05 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 94 Ojibwa Trail to assist EMS. A unit responded.
At 10:30 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Shelton Group Home, 149 Hillside Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.
At 1:59 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Fire Engine Pizza, 768 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.
At 7:49 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 56 Wakelee Avenue Extension for an occupant locked out of a unit. A rescue truck responded.
At 8:13 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 57 Roberts Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. The alarm was accidentally transmitted when the home owner changed the batteries. An engine responded.
Saturday, Dec. 7
At 12:23 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 6 Beverly Lane for a fire in a outside storage shed. Upon arrival firefighters found the shed about 20 feet from the main house and completely engulfed in fire. The shed was destroyed as a result of the fire. A fire pit left too close to shed caused the fire. An engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.
At 4:06 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 94 Ojibwa Trail to assist EMS. An engine responded.
Sunday, Dec. 8
At 9:04 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 505 Elk Run for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. A rescue truck responded.
At 10:13 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 375 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines responded.
At 2:47 p.m., the fire marshal responded to 50 Cove Condominiums to investigate a fire that occurred in a motor vehicle.