Fire log: Water rescue, weather-related accidents keep FD busy

The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, Dec. 16

At 7:07 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded to 16 Suburban Drive for a public service call; pump-out. A utility truck responded.

At 10:31 a.m., Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded to 32 Nichols Avenue to assist EMS. A rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

At 8:50 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded to Route 8 northbound between exits 12 and 13 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 5:11 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded to 3 Murphy’s Lane to assist EMS and Police with an incident. An engine responded.

At 6:11 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded to the area of 121 Mill Street for a motor vehicle accident. Two engines a rescue truck responded.

At 7:10 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded to the area of 432 Long Hill Avenue for a tree and power lines down in the roadway. The road was closed due to the incident. An engine responded.

At 7:16 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded to New Castle Drive for power lines arcing causing a tree to catch fire. An engine responded.

At 7:26 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded to the area of Long Hill Avenue and Broc Terrace for a tree and power lines down in the roadway.

At 8:31 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded to 36 Walnut Tree Hill Road for to assist police and EMS with entry to a house. A unit responded.

At 9:21 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded to the area of 7 New Castle Drive for power lines arcing causing a tree to catch fire. An engine responded.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

At 2:20 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded to the area of 11 Cedar Hill Road for power lines arcing causing a tree to catch fire. An engine responded.

At 9:55 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded to BTX, 12 Commerce Drive, for an odor of natural gas in the building. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 10:35 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded to the area of 107 North Street for power lines arcing. An engine responded.

At 3:33 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded to 336 Huntington Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 4 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded to the area of Coram Road and Belmont Avenue for a tree and power lines down in the roadway. An engine responded.

At 4:01 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded to the area of Rosedale Circle and Lilly Lane for power lines arcing. An engine responded.

At 5:01 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded to Coram Avenue at Myrtle Street for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

At 5:45 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded to Coram Avenue and Hillside Avenue to assist police with closing the road due to icing conditions. A utility truck responded.

Thursday, Dec. 19

At 5:12 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded to 23 Sportman Drive to assist EMS. A rescue truck responded.

At 10:26 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded to Avalon Huntington, 100 Avalon Drive, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. The alarm was accidentally transmitted during a test

of the buildings fire sprinkler system. An engine responded.

At 4:45 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Canal Street at Cornell Street for a report of smoke in the area. An engine responded.

Friday, Dec. 20

At 9:07 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the area of 57 Country Place for a report of an oil spill in the roadway. Firefighters checked the area but found no spill. An engine responded.

At 4:51 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Long Hill Avenue at Constitution Boulevard South for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 9:06 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Long Hill Avenue at Broc Terrace for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue truck responded.

Saturday, Dec. 21

At 3:36 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Route 8 northbound between exits 12 and 13 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 9:59 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 290 East Village Road for an odor of propane gas inside the residence. Firefighters found a leak in a hot water heater caused the odor. Two engines responded.

At 4:12 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Housatonic River in the rear of 36 Fanny Street for two people holding on to a capsized boat. Upon arrival firefighter donned ice water rescue suits and with the aid of a residence row boat rescued the two people who were then treated by Shelton EMS. Two rescue trucks along with several marine units responded.

At 10:33 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to River Road at Trolley Bridge Road for a car fire. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Sunday, Dec. 22

At 3:15 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Brightview Shelton, 30 Beard Saw Mill Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A broken fire sprinkler water pipe broke causing the alarm. Two engines responded.

At 5:02 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 53 Poplar Drive for a public service call. An engine responded.

At 12:02 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 6 Demarchis Drive for an electrical hazard. Two engines responded.

At 12:19 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Monroe Station #1 at 18 Shelton Road to standby while Monroe FD fought a house fire. A ladder truck responded.

At 2:44 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 21 Eagle Drive in Monroe. The reason for the response was not reported.

At 5:05 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow Street, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine, a ladder truck and the tower truck responded.

At 7:46 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 7106 Avalon Drive for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. A rescue truck responded.

Monday, Dec. 23

At 7:20 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow Street, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.