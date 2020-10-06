Fire official: One injured in two-car crash on River Road in Shelton

Shelton firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash on River Road Monday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m. One person was hospitalized. Shelton firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash on River Road Monday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m. One person was hospitalized. Photo: Shelton Fire Department / Contributed Photo Photo: Shelton Fire Department / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fire official: One injured in two-car crash on River Road in Shelton 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — One person was hospitalized Monday after a two-vehicle accident on River Road — the scene of several serious and in some cases fatal crashes over the years.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said firefighters responded to the area of 131 River Road about 7:30 p.m. to find a two-car accident, with one of the vehicles on its roof.

“The occupants of both vehicles were able to self extricate prior to fire department arrival,” Wilson said. “One operator was transported to a local hospital with injuries.”

In recent months, River Road, also known as Route 110, has been the location for numerous serious crashes. Over the years, River Road has also had a number of fatal accidents.

The most recent was in February, when two people died in a two-vehicle crash near Southbank Park along the Housatonic River.

In April 8, 2018, Briana Torres-Carter, 23, and her eight-month fetus, and Shalymar Herrera, 18, of West Haven, were killed after one of two vehicles apparently racing on River Road collided with their vehicle.

On May 6, 2016, Rosemarie Dwyer, a 69-year-old Shelton woman, was killed in head-on crash on River Road in front of the Sports Center of CT.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com