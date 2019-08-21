Fire officials: 80 structures lost in Alaska wildfire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Fire officials have increased the number of structures lost in a fire burning north of Anchorage from 50 to 80.

Officials have not said how many of those structures consumed in the fire about 70 miles (112.6 kilometers) north of the state's largest city were homes.

Alaska Division of Forestry spokesman Tim Mowry says about 200 firefighters battling that fire include crews from the Lower 48, with additional firefighters expected to be added before Friday.

The fire between Anchorage and Fairbanks covers 6.8 square miles (17.6 sq. kilometers) along the Parks Highway, the main route to Fairbanks.

A fire that started in June on the Kenai Peninsula south of Anchorage now covers 220 square miles (570 sq. kilometers) and has caused traffic delays on the Sterling Highway.