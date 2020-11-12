Firefighter spotlight: Megan Morra
The Shelton Fire Department uses the monthly spotlight to highlight its volunteers. The department is always seeking volunteers. For information on becoming a volunteer firefighter, visit sheltonfd.com/join
Megan Morra
Fire Company: Pine Rock Company No. 4
Rank: Firefighter
Occupation: Veterinary appointment and surgical technician
Why did you choose to become a volunteer firefighter in Shelton?: I chose to be a volunteer firefighter because Shelton has given me many nights of fun, friendships and memories. I wanted to give back and keep the town safe, so why not be a firefighter.
Who or what has been the greatest influence in your life?: My greatest influence is my grandparents. My grandpa was a volunteer firefighter in Iowa. They taught me to enjoy life, slow down and that a York peppermint patty is the perfect treat after a long day in the summer.
What is one of your proudest accomplishments?: My proudest accomplishment is obtaining my college degree, getting my Firefighter 1 certification, and becoming a wife.