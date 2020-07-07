Firefighters douse garage fire on Christine Drive

Shelton firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in a garage at a Christine Drive home Monday, July 6. Shelton firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in a garage at a Christine Drive home Monday, July 6. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Firefighters douse garage fire on Christine Drive 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — Firefighters quickly doused a small fire in a garage of a Christine Drive home Monday.

Shelton Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said crews, commanded by Assistant Chief Joe Constantino, responded to the fire at 9:30 p.m.

“The fire was quickly extinguished by fire personnel,” said Wilson, adding that 14 firefighters were on the scene and extinguished the blaze in less than five minutes.

No injuries occurred, Wilson said, and the house is habitable.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com