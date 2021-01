SHELTON — Firefighters quickly doused a fire in a second-floor laundry room at Spooner House on Dec. 29.

Fire crews were alerted to a “smoke investigation” at the 30 Todd Road site about 8:50 p.m. Firefighters from Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine, two ladder trucks and a rescue truck.

"Shortly after dispatch, the assignment was upgraded to a structure fire due to a fire in a second-floor laundry room,” Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said.

Upon arrival firefighters found a fire in a clothes dryer on the second floor, fire officials stated. The fire was extinguished in minutes. The building occupants were evacuated and returned shortly after the fire was extinguished.

Wilson said firefighters made “a fast knockdown of the fire with a 2-1/2 gallon water fire extinguisher. Crews remained on scene for some time to ventilate the smoke, meter for hazardous gases and overhaul.”

Wilson said no one was injured in the incident.

Spooner House is operated by Area Congregations Together Inc. with the mission of providing food, shelter and support services to people in need.

