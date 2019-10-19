https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Firefighters-find-body-in-house-after-putting-out-14547194.php
Firefighters find body in house after putting out fire
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Missouri say a person has died in a house fire at Excelsior Springs.
Television station WDAF reports that fire crews were called to the house just after 3 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters who arrived on the scene found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen and quickly extinguished the fire.
After the fire was out, firefighters found a body inside the home. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
