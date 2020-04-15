https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Firefighters-putting-out-alley-fire-find-dead-15202171.php
Firefighters putting out alley fire find dead body in debris
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police are conducting a homicide investigation following the discovery of a dead body as firefighters put out an alley fire early Wednesday morning.
Police Sgt. Ann Justus said cause of death wasn’t immediately apparent as detectives began their investigation.
Fire Capt. Frank Keller said firefighters found the body in debris.
