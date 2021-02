SHELTON — More than a dozen people were displaced after a fire damaged a multi-family apartment on Howe Avenue Sunday, officials said.

None of the occupants were injured, and Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said firefighters were able to find and save a dog from the structure fire in the 200 block of Howe Avenue. There were at least 16 people in the multi-family apartment, according to Wilson.

“Multiple occupants were evacuated from the apartment as the entire building had moderate smoke throughout,” Wilson added, saying that firefighters were able to locate the occupants’ dog and safely remove him to the outside.

Wilson said firefighters were dispatched to the residence about 9 p.m. for a structure fire. The first crews on the scene observed smoke coming from the first floor of the building.

"As crews entered the building via the first floor, they encountered a moderate smoke condition,” Wilson said. “As they investigated further, crews observed the smoke coming up through the floor in a closet area.”

Wilson said firefighters quickly deployed a hose line to the basement “where they found a fully furnished apartment with heavy fire in the kitchen. The fire was quickly extinguished by members of Engine 2.”

Fire crews, under the command of Assistant Chief Mike Plavcan, remained on the scene checking for hot spots for about an hour, Wilson said.

The Red Cross was notified and handled relocating all of the affected occupants. As arrangements were being made, Wilson said a bus was requested and remained on the scene for the occupants to have a warm place to sit.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com