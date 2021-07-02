Firm alerts county to 'significant' issues at condo complex

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Engineers from a private firm alerted county officials in central Florida this week to significant structural problems that were discovered at a condominium complex two months ago but never addressed by the homeowners association.
The warning came days after another condominium, the 12-story Champlain Towers South, partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida, killing at least 18 and leaving 145 people still missing. The collapse there happened as repairs were beginning after inspections uncovered “significant" damage at the 40-year-old building.