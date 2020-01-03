Firm celebrates anniversary in new Shelton home

Tangible Analytics Consulting recently celebrated its grand opening at new space at 415 Howe Avenue. Pictured are, left to right, Bryan Tamburrino of Tangible Analytics Consulting, Board of Aldermen President John Anglace, Jr., Dominick Cerritelli of the Conti Associates, owners of 415 Howe Avenue, and Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce President Bill Purcell. less Tangible Analytics Consulting recently celebrated its grand opening at new space at 415 Howe Avenue. Pictured are, left to right, Bryan Tamburrino of Tangible Analytics Consulting, Board of Aldermen President ... more Photo: Charles W. Unitas / Contributed Photo Photo: Charles W. Unitas / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Firm celebrates anniversary in new Shelton home 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Tangible Analytics Consulting officials recently celebrated the firm’s second anniversary in its new Shelton home.

Company founder and lead analyst Bryan Tamburrino opened the business in September 2017, saying the firm’s growth led to the search for new space — finally coming to 415 Howe Avenue. Tamburrino said while Tangible has expanded into government consulting space, the company will continue to provide service to nonprofit and small business owners.

On Friday, Nov. 1, Tangible invited members of the business community, friends and family to its grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony. The event was attended by roughly 30 of the invitees including Shelton Alderman John Anglace and Greater Valley Chamber President Bill Purcell.

“Tangible will continue to provide actionable insight and data-driven strategy to businesses in Connecticut and government agencies nationwide,” said Tamburrino, including the company’s client, the DeCA.

Along with team members and strategic partnerships such as ZOHO, Rapid Miner and Microsoft, he said that Tangible will provide specialized services by creating user-friendly automated reporting techniques, data storage solutions, the integration of business intelligence software and the creation and presentation of statistical research and predictive studies. Tangible also offers grant writing services.

“There’s no better time for businesses to take advantage of data modeling than now,” said Tamburrino. “Our goal is to provide access to corporate methodology - to smaller business owners.”

In addition to the operating the business, Tamburrino said he is an active member of the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, the New Haven Chamber of Commerce along with other organizations and councils such as the FUEL and the Valley United Way.