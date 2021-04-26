Firm recounting Arizona ballots wants methods kept secret BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press April 26, 2021 Updated: April 26, 2021 1:17 p.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — A contractor hired by Arizona's state Senate to oversee the recount of 2.1 million ballots from November's election in the county that includes the metro Phoenix area wants a judge to keep secret its methods for ensuring ballot privacy.
The request came in advance of a hearing set for Monday morning where a judge planned to review policies and procedures for ensuring voter privacy and ballot secrecy that the Senate and contractor Cyber Ninjas are using in the Maricopa County recount.