First Chinese-made high-speed train cars arrive in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An initial set of Chinese-made train cars for Indonesia's first high-speed railway arrived in Jakarta's port on Friday.

The 142.3-kilometer (88.4-mile) railway worth $5.5 billion is being constructed by PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China, a joint venture between an Indonesian consortium of four state-owned companies and China Railway International Co. Ltd. The joint venture says the trains will be the fastest in Southeast Asia.