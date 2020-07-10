First responders benefiting from Shelton teen’s Eagle Scout project

SHELTON — Troop 25’s Joseph Ciambriello is working toward his Eagle Scout rank — and volunteers at Echo Hose Ambulance are richer for it.

Ciambriello is collecting items — from water to candy, individual hand sanitizers to disposable gloves — to create care packages for Shelton’s first responders. He will be seeking the public’s help Saturday, as he hopes to collect items for his care packages at two locations.

The collections will be at United Methodist Church, 188 Rocky Rest Road, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and at St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. There will also be a collection on July 18 at the United Methodist Church from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“During this pandemic, our first responders have been working tirelessly throughout these last several months risking their lives to help others,” said Ciambriello, an honor student at Shelton High School. “In acknowledgment of their efforts, I sought to manifest my appreciation of all of their hard work and dedication by providing them with daily essentials.”

Ciambriello plans to assemble a minimum of 100 packages. He is collecting handwritten messages; lotion; snacks such as chips, cookies, crackers and granola bars; gum; mints; Chapstick; snack-size candy; chocolate; $5 gift cards; hair ties, headbands and bobby pins; individual hand sanitizers; protein bars; soda; water; medium and large non-latex disposable gloves; theater box candy; individual pocket tissues; medium-sized gift bags; and antimicrobial wipes.

He said he is also trying to obtain personal protective equipment such as eye protection (safety goggles/face shields), disposable surgical caps, disposable foot covers, and disposable face masks or N-95 masks.

Ciambriello said all packages will be completed by the third week of July.

“He worked extremely hard to collect donations to make some amazing kits that included PPE, personal hygiene items, snacks, and gift cards for food,” said Joe Laucella, Echo Hose Ambulance assistant chief. “He was working on the project for a few months and did an amazing job working with the local community and businesses to collect the items that are being distributed to more than 50 of our team members.”

Troop 25 Scoutmaster Ken Miller credited Ciambriello’s unique ability for planning.

“I think Joseph has a remarkable sense of the world and definitely lives up to the principles of the Scout Oath and Law,” Miller said. “Joe has been collecting items for his care packages from the First United Methodist Church as well as St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Shelton.”

Miller said Ciambriello recently brought his first delivery of packages to Echo Hose and expects to make the final delivery later this summer.

Ciambriello spends time helping his mother set up and call the bingo game at St, Margaret Mary’s Church. He is also in the high school band and the nationally recognized robotics club.

“During his years in the troop, Joe has been a Troop Leader and is currently Troop Scribe,” Miller said. “Joe is a well-liked and respected member of Troop 25, and we look forward to his Eagle ceremony once his project is complete.”

