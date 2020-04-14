First responders thank health care workers with a vehicle parade to Griffin Hospital

Griffin Hospital health care workers watch as dozens of fire, police, and EMS vehicles drive past as a thank you to their work in Derby, Conn., on Tuesday Apr. 14, 2020. Vehicles gathered at Nolan Field in Ansonia and rode in a parade along Wakelee Ave and then stopped briefly at the hospital to greet workers.

DERBY — First responders, as a way to say thanks to others working on the coronavirus front lines, led a parade of vehicles to Griffin Hospital.

The fire, police, and EMS vehicles gathered at Nolan Field in Ansonia and rode in a parade along Wakelee Ave. on Tuesday. They then stopped briefly at the hospital to greet health care workers.