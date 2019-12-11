Fiscal watchdog urges shutdown of immigrant detention center

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's independently elected fiscal watchdog said Wednesday that his staff was repeatedly refused a tour of a Berks County facility that is one of three family detention centers in the United States that hold children and parents who are seeking asylum or entered the country illegally.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, a Democrat who is running for Congress, nevertheless said the federal government should stop the long-term detention of asylum seekers and he urged Berks County to reconsider whether it wants to profit from the practice.

“No one being held at the Berks facility is facing any criminal charges, but the center still essentially functions as a jail in which adults and children, sometimes mere babies, are detained,” DePasquale told a news conference in his Capitol complex office building.

As of this week, one 6-year-old child has been held at the facility for 167 days, DePasquale said.

The county leases the 96-bed facility to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and residents there are federal detainees.

Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services inspects the facility monthly and has not reported a violation since June 2018, DePasquale said.