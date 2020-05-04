Fisherman missing on Black River in Clark County

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — One person is missing in a boating accident on the Black River south of Neillsville.

Clark County sheriff's officials said two men were fishing on the river Saturday afternoon when their boat started to take on water.

The boat then capsized and the men were thrown into the river.

WSAW-TV reports one of the man was able to put on a life jacket and made it safely to shore. The other man did not have a life jacket and went under the water.

A number of agencies assisted the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in a search for the man.