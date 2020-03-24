Five Shelton residents positive for coronavirus

SHELTON — Five residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to data released by the Naugatuck Valley Health District Tuesday.

In all, there are 13 residents in the Naugatuck Valley that as of 3 p.m. March 24 have tested positive for COVID-19. Most of the positive tests have been from Shelton, with five, followed by three in Seymour, two in Naugatuck, and one each in Ansonia, Derby and Beacon Falls. No specific information was available on the five Shelton residents.

“Community spread/transmission is now occurring in the Valley,” stated the NVHD release. “People have been infected with the virus, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected. Please practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible.”

The NVHD states that, of the 13 testing positive in the Valley, two are men between 40 and 49; two are men between 60 and 69; two are men 80 and older; one is a male between 70 and 79; two individuals, one male and one female, between 50 and 59; two individuals, one male, one female, between 30 and 39; and two individuals, one male, one female, between 20 and 29.

Statewide, as of March 24, there were 618 confirmed cases and 12 reported deaths. Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive orders have shuttered all schools until at least April 20, and closed all “nonessential” businesses, until further notice. Lamont said Tuesday that schools may remain closed until the fall.

According to the press release, the NVHD works closely with the state Department of Public Health, local hospitals and outpatient healthcare providers to identify persons under investigation who are Valley residents.

The NVHD defines a “person under investigation” as anyone who has been identified as someone who may have the virus that causes COVID-19 or who was under investigation but tested negative.

The state Department of Public Health now publishes a report at www.ct.gov/coronavirus that breaks down positive COVID-19 cases by town.

The NVHD release states that the physician who ordered the coronavirus test for the patient and health district staff will contact individuals who test positive for COVID-19.

“Those individuals will remain in quarantine at their homes,” stated the NVHD release. “Individuals who reside in the same household as a laboratory confirmed positive case will also be required to self-quarantine at their home. Health department staff will work with the patients to investigate and determine if additional individuals need to be notified or require 14-day self-monitoring periods at home. If an individual is inpatient or in a healthcare facility, that facility will lead the investigation.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com