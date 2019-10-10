Five Shelton sales top $500K to close September

60 Thompson Street 60 Thompson Street Photo: Realtor.com / Contributed Photo Photo: Realtor.com / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Five Shelton sales top $500K to close September 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

The following property transfers were recorded in the city clerk’s office.

* 14 Boehm Circle, Michael A. Ballaro and Andrea Ballaro to Salvatore B. Barone, $635,000.

* 27 Christine Drive, Linda A. Morrison (trust), Roger A. Morrison (testamentary trust FBO), Barbara Morrison to Angel L. Claudio and Alison A. Claudio, $293,700.

* 35 Ojibwa Road, Czeslaw Swieton to Gary R. Wasicki, $298,970.

* 84 Autumn Ridge Road, Richard L. Rogers and Dori Ann S. Rogers to David Pabis and Sara D’Addario, $390,000.

*98 Rocky Rest Road, Catherine D. Pereira to Alicyn Mays and William Ryall III, $395,000.

* 44 Laurel Wood Drive, Damien Csech to Monique T. Scime, $310,000.

* 29 Florence Drive, John V. Millo, Richard Phelan, Michael Phelan and John Phelan to Robert J. Lasko, Jr., and Vivian Lasko, $325,000.

* 59 Short Street, George H. Ward, Jr., to Dayton Klein and Rafaella Klein, $283,500.

* 42 Eagle Drive, Stephen Lemanski and Teresa A. Lemanski to Jurames D. Goulart and Eriana C. Moreira, $220,000.

* 4 6th Avenue, Lorilyn T. Bachman to Juan D. Vidal Bonilla, $49,000.

* 451 Fischer Court, Benjamin J. Deangelis and Mary Angela Deangelis to David Peterson and Kerri-Lynn Herlihy-Peterson, $392,000.

* 83 Blackbirth Court, David Fife and Brittni Addenbrooke to Jessica L. Tirolo, $225,000.

* 138 Running Brook, Franklin C. Schwartz, Sr., and Karin G. Schwartz to Maria Pennino, $285,000.

* 32 Webster Drive, Judd Rywolt and Kristen Rywolt to Nicholas Turro and Katharine Turro, $365,000.

* 128 Paugasett Lane, Unit #128, Kerri-Lynn Herlihy-Peterson (NKA) and Kerri-Lynn Herlihy to Reena Hall, $310,000.

* 25 Webster Drive, Jeffrey H. Gampel and Debra L. Gampel to Timothy Smith and Karla Lara, $338,000.

* 15 Mayflower Lane, Jaroslaw Korwek and Agnieszka Korwek to Judd Andrew Rywolt, Jr., and Kristen Marie Rywolt, $490,000.

* 46 Myrtle Street, Jessica Kostek aka Jessica Allen aka William Allen to Kevin Alcedo, $290,000.

* 60 Beard Sawmill Road, Hawks Luxury Rentals to Ridge at Sawmill LLC, $2,136,000.

* 241 Sunwood Drive, Boris Sheynberg nka Boris Cheinberg fka Natalia Sheynberg nka Natalia Chatova-Cheinberg fka Natalie Chatova-Sheynberg to Angela Soltero and Felipe Soltero, $258,000.

* 55 Ojibwa Road, Tyler Bartlett to Timothy S. Sullivan, $18,785.

* Unit #122 Gardens at Summerfield, Michael C. Nappi (exec) and Rita Nappi (estate) to Michael Lucas, $362,500.

* 24 Beacon Hill Terrace, John Buchholz to Mahesh Kunta and Priyanka Bhaidas Patil, $268,000.

* Unit #116 Hawk’s Ridge, Hawk’s Ridge of Shelton, LLC to Wing Cheong Yu and Anna Ngun Yuen Yu, $523,860.

* 29 Hamilton Drive, Bradley Boyle and Melissa Boyle to David Fife and Brittni Fife, $325,000.

* 167 Nichols Avenue, David A. Marchione to Christian Cruz, $450,000.

* 42 Wakelee Avenue Extension, David W. Parmelee to Phat D. Nguyen and Nhi Tran, $255,000.

* 60 Thompson Street, Luigi Palmieri to Nicholas V. Bacarella, $519,000.

* 3 Rosewood Lane, Mary Ellen Kelly and David D. Kelly to Roman Rassin and Rachel Rassin, $532,500.

* 17 Round Hill Road, Michael Maida and Judith D. Maida to Gianmario Civitillo, $375,000.

* 9 Brookwood Lane, Lorraine F. Hobby to Krzysztof Dupel and Izabella Mroz, $380,000.

* 39 Mustang Drive, Carroll J. Klech and Patricia A. Klech to Jenny W. Holaday, $352,000.

* 259 Riverview Avenue, Joseph Marek to Kyle Cook and Francesca Priore, $385,000.

* 10 Wintergreen Lane, Connie Astorga and Fidencio G. Astorga to Jose G. Zapata and Luz E. Cabrera De Zapata, $320,000.

* 6 Pawtucket Avenue, Gale H. Hawks and Gary Tylinski to Senida Habul, $221,000.

* 103 Thompson Street, Neil Mandel to Brian Tilford, $324,000.

* 26 Village Drive, Chester J. Luba and Roseann D. Luba to Roy Arauco, $325,000.

* 58 Beacon Hill Terrace, Lori K. Damato to Cynthia Bartol, $405,000.