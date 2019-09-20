Five home sales top $500K to close summer

The following property transfers were recorded in the city clerk’s office.

* 16 Dogwood Lane, Christopher W. Peck to Matthew Ackerman, $245,000.

* 5 Hemlock Drive, Karyn E. Klima to Patricia L. Devita, $44,900.

* 107 Kyles Way, Anthony Ciancio and Barbara Ciancio to Robert John Dalton and Loretta Ann Dalton, $425,000.

* 77 Audubon Lane, Atlantica, LLC to Priscilla Roman and Carmen Santiago, $506,500.

* 102 High Street, Derek Cable and Andrea Cable to Michael Granata, $221,500.

* Unit #63 Rivendell Condominium, Stephen R. Capasso, Jr. to Yuliya Zeltser, $280,000.

* 163 Kyles Way, Deena Videira to Peter P. Cimino and Holly R. Cimino, $385,000.

* 8 Fawn Hill Road, Deborah Benson Exec. snd Donald E. Benson (estate) to Jose Alfaro, $262,000.

* 365 Nichols Avenue, Roseanne Kade and Dennis J. Kade to Layth Almunajed, $399,900.

* 16 Country Ridge Road, John Lamonaca and Donna Marie Lamonaca to Melissa Otten and Carl Otten, $325,000.

* 500 River Road, Maurice J. Moore, Jr., and Bonnie L. Moore to Robert Hannigan and Gail Hannigan, $700,000.

* 90 Soundview Avenue, Imran Chowdry and Nithya Achar to Marie Fequiere and Jacqueline Maxis, $485,000.

* 159 High Hill Road, Warren H. Friend and Holly H. Friend to Valerie Taylor, $299,900.

* 103 Poplar Drive, Eugene J. Delaurentis (exec) and Edward J. Delaurentis (est.) to Karyna M. Perez, $255,000.

* 37 Independence Drive, Bruce R. Scull and Tina M. Scull to Brian D. Godette and Alicia P. Lugg, $575,000.

* 290 Soundview Avenue, James Urbano, Virgilio Urbano aka Virgil Urbano, Armando Urbano and Maria Urbano to Michael Samaan, $328,500.

*32 Fanny Street, Thomas C. Klepacky (trust), Charles C. Klepacky (revocable living trust) to Adam J. Richardson, $298,000.

* 80 Morningside Court Unit #80, Mary E. Jensen (tr), Jensen Living Trust to Manuel Enrique Sanchez and Brenda Lee Sanchez, $296,500.

* 44 Beech Tree Hill Road, Jeffrey P. Hunt and Maria P. Hunt to Yichun Horn, $480,000.

* 215 Mill Street, Judith King (exec) and Elinor L. Ziegler (estate) to Ximena Carvajal, $266,500.

* 722 Howe Avenue, Douglas Underhill and Pam Underhill to Lloyd G. Thomas, Jr., and Amber Smith, $269,900.

* 215 Lenore Drive, Antonio Alves and Louisa Alves to Kyle Korwek and Rachel L. Korwek, $370,000.

* Unit #22 Hawk’s Ridge, Hawk’s Ridge of Shelton, LLC to Gary J. Merlone and Carol Merlone, $600,000.

* Unit #4 Waterview Land, Arnold J. Jones, Sr. (estate) and John K. Cohane (exec.) to Mary Fisher, $460,000.

* Lot #43 Stonybrook Acres, Jean Wang to Annamaria J. Ciuffini, $382,000.

* 50 Great Oak Road, Debra Ann Giardina to Joseph David Puopolo, $150,000.

*100 Thoreau Drive, Ruth A. Hanratta (trust) and Ruth A. Hanratta Revocable Trust to Gustavo J. Ortega, Jr., and Tiffany G. Ortega, $270,000.

* 117 Beardsley Road, Matthew Blye and Nicole Blye to Clarence B. Lashier, $534,000.

* 362 Papere Ridge, Kiran Sinha and Abhay K. Sinha to Guillermo L. Bonilla and Edilma Bonilla-Cano, $229,000.

* 524 Asbury Ridge, Alan R. Watcke (exec.) and Albert P. Watcke (estate) to Beverly Cappello, $140,000.

* Lot #34 Upper Birchbank, Kim A. Lewis to Richard Macdonald, $44,000.

* 143 Running Brook, Nancy Hopping to David D. Kelly and Mary Ellen Kelly, $318,000.

* 19 Wigwam Drive, Elizabeth D. Kingersky and Alexander Kingersky to Jessica Bal, $320,000.

* 50 Newcastle Drive, Becverly A. Cappello to Esdward Wiosna, Helena Wiosna and Anna Boruch, $242,500.

* 34 New Street, John Matthew West, Jr. to Jean Gelin and Claudine Thermidor, $270,000.

* 665 River Road, Brit, LLC to Elizabeth A. Miller and Mark A. Miller, $405,000.