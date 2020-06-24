Six people, including 4 cops, hospitalized after Shelton fire

SHELTON - Six people - including four police officers - were hospitalized early Wednesday after a fire at a Hill Street home Wednesday.

Shelton Fire Chief Francis T. Jones III credited the officers for rescuing one of the home’s occupants, a 91-year-old male, from the blaze that started about 2 a.m. at the 74 High St. residence. Deputy Chief Paul Wilson said Jones and Assistant Fire Chief Shaun Wheeler saved the second occupant, an elderly woman who was bedridden.

The two residents were transported to Bridgeport Hospital by EHVAC and Derby Storms Ambulance. Wilson said the elderly woman was in serious condition at the time of transport. Three Shelton police officers were transported to Griffin Hospital for minor injuries from smoke inhalation.

“A tremendous job was done by Shelton police, fire and EMS in performing a successful rescue of the occupants this morning,” said Jones.

“The officers did a great job in evacuating the home and assisting the occupants out of the house,” said police Chief Shawn Sequeira. “They should be commended for their actions.”

Wilson said Jones entered the residence with a 2 1/2-gallon water pressurized fire extinguisher, confirmed the woman was unconscious in the bedroom and proceeded to “knock down the bulk of the fire.” At that point, Wilson said he called out for assistance in rescuing the woman, and Wheeler entered to assist in carrying her to the ambulance.

“This was a tremendous job by Fran, Shaun, police, fire ... everyone,” said Wilson.

Jones said the fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire at a residential home at 74 High St. at 2:19 a.m.

According to Jones, a police patrol unit happened to be in the in the immediate neighborhood and confirmed a fire with people still inside.

“Three police officers rescued one occupant from the front hallway of the home,” said Jones, “and members of the Shelton Fire Department conducted search and rescue and immediately found an additional occupant unresponsive in a first-floor bedroom.”

Jones said the fire was contained to room of origin. The cause remains under investigation.

Thirty firefighters from the Echo Hose, White Hills and Pine Rock companies worked the fire.

