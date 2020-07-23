Five people, one team to be inducted into SHS Hall of Fame

SHELTON — Five individuals and one team from the Shelton High School community ranging from legendary teachers and administrators to amazing athletes and impactful community members will be inducted into the school’s 2020 Hall of Fame.

Shelton High School Hall of Fame committee chairman John Niski announced that Greg Biercevicz, Terry Jones, Susan Martin, Anthony Savignano, Joan Velms and the 1962 Gaelette girls' basketball team are the 2020 inductees.

“The SHS Hall of Fame was established in 2017 as a way to recognize and honor in a permanent manner those who have excelled in their dedication to the community of Shelton High School and those who have made outstanding contributions both at Shelton High School and in the world which reflect positively upon Shelton High School,” Niski said.

“We will hold an induction banquet once events of this type are deemed safe for all attendees,” he said.

Greg Biercevicz

Biercevicz was a star athlete in both baseball and basketball. A 1973 graduate, he went on to have a remarkable baseball career at the University of Connecticut where he was named captain and led the team to several conference and tournament championships. A two-time record-holder in pitching at UConn, Biercevicz was chosen in the Major League baseball draft by the Seattle Mariners.

Terry Jones

A 1964 graduate of Shelton High and the current patriarch of the Jones Family Farms, Jones is a fifth-generation farmer and has served on the Connecticut State Board of Education, Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station Board of Control and chaired the Connecticut Working Lands Alliance. He is currently serving on the Board of the Valley Community Foundation of Greater New Haven. Jones has contributed greatly to the Shelton Public Schools system and his commitment to the local Shelton Conservation Commission has helped bring health and nutrition education and opportunities to hundreds of Shelton students, athletes and residents.

Susan Martin

Martin graduated from Shelton High in 1968 and returned to teach social studies for many years. She started the School and Community Volunteer Service course and served as Student Council adviser. Martin is also one of the original (and current) volunteers in the Audrey Dreyer Food Bank, which serves needy families in the Shelton Public Schools system. Following retirement in 2010, she continued to teach in the Adult Education program and has served on the Juvenile Review Board for more than 20 years. Also active in the City election process as a moderator, Martin began the student voter registration process while teaching at SHS.

Anthony Savignano

Savignano was a 1953 graduate of Shelton High and served SHS as math teacher, basketball coach, vice-principal, housemaster and headmaster for many years. He also worked as the director of operations for the Shelton Public Schools system and was instrumental in the planning, design and building project management of the new Shelton Intermediate School as well as several other projects and renovations of city elementary schools. Savignano’s lasting legacy is his dedication to the students of Shelton and his love of the city that continued into his retirement and up to the day of his death.

Joan Velms

Velms taught English and was a department chair at Shelton throughout her 37-year career. As a gifted classroom teacher, she was recognized as the District’s first Teacher of the Year in 1986. Velms developed the school journalism program. In addition to teaching full time, she was active in the Shelton Education Association and Connecticut Education Association, and following retirement, in the Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association. Velms was an officer in Delta Gamma International (the Society of Women Teachers).

1962 girls' basketball team

The 1962 Shelton High School girls' basketball team was the first interscholastic girls’ athletic team both in Shelton and in the greater Naugatuck Valley. The Gaelette team members had to fight to create a brand-new program in every aspect. Budget, uniforms, schedules, officials, practice space and transportation were all huge obstacles that were overcome by this determined group of dedicated female student athletes and coaches. All championships and athletic programs which have followed since owe a debt of gratitude to this remarkable team. Members of the 1962 team include: Carol Petro, Sr. Linda Pepe, Lorraine Hemenway Sedlock, Karen Kruk (manager), Bernice Nicolari (coach), Jerrilyn Gildea Klubek, Linda Zimmerman Bishop, Elaine Biercevicz Piazza, Linda Wight Gogan Letsch, Grace Petro DelStritto, Cheryl Ballas, Cindy Vick Iutzi, Beverly Homick O’Hara, Michelle Cayer Kawalautzki, Joszette Gralow Carlson, Christina Biercevicz Vogel DeGennaro, Cathy Carey, Barbara Churma Majeski and Mickey Biasucci Doria.

For more information about the Shelton High School Hall of Fame, please contact committee chairman John Niski, 203-395-1431, jniski@sheltonpublicschools.org.

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354