Five property sales top $400K over last month

Five property sales top $400K over last month

The following property transfers were recently recorded in the city clerk’s office.

* 82 Sunnyside Drive, Gary Lainey Sr. aka Gary A. Lainey Sr. to Marcelina Lombardi and Christian Lombardi, $139,900.

* 45 Woods Grove Road, Milton M. Tupper and Mary W. Tupper to Magda Wysocki and Lukasz Wysocki, $190,100.

* 59 Providence Avenue, Jonny Vasquez to Wilton L. Jimenez and Rosa Alba De Jimenez, $330,000.

* 36 Ivy Grove Court, Steven F. Scinto, Frederick J. Scinto and Diane M. Scinto to James T. Barnes, $280,000.

* 69 Kings Highway, Debra Dellamonica (exec), Dianne Sagehorn (exec), Lillian Sagehorn (est) to Shawn Stephen Mitola, $376,000.

* Lot #15 Vistas at White Hills, Sound II Home Builders LLC to Alexander Cal and Alicia Leone, $610,000.

* 1 Rouleau Lane, MTGLQ Investors LP to Elias Ghazal and Jouli Ghazal, $375,000.

* 33 Shelview Drive, Salvatore A. D’Angelo and Dawn D’Angelo to Kwame Acheampong, $385,000.

* 521 Asbury Ridge, Gabriel G. Cuda (tr), Frances M. Cuda (revocable trust) to Linda Napolitano, $152,000.

* 6 Ashwood Circle, Priscilla B. Dempsey to Slawomir Cwalinski and Dorota Cwalinski, $380,000.

* 120 Heather Ridge, Joan A. Pollack to Stavros Bozos, $147,000.

* 74 Valley Road, Frank Pensiero Jr. to Casimir Andre and Edith Andre, $285,000.

* 64 Heather Ridge, Kwame Acheampong to Catherine Lobdell, $140,000.

* 97 River Road, Ralph Roballey to Key Development LLC, $110,000.

* 85 River Road, Catherine Rita Holdings LLC to Key Development LLC, $320,000.

* River Road (tax map 94 parcel 89 & tax map 94 parcel 90), Triple R. Developers LLC to Key Development LLC, $420,000.

* 16 Haverhill Drive, Czeslaw Olbrys, Roman Olbrys aka Roman P. Olbrys, Zenon Olbrys, Teresa Olbrys to Edward Calderon, $210,000.

* 501 Booth Hill Road, Lucas J. Glendening and Angela P. Glendening to Richard Cleri, $418,900.

* 115 Far Mill St., John F. Larkins and Michelle S. Larkins to Julian Maleski and Kassey Zurmuhlen, $410,000.

* 84 Grove St., AKAV LLC to Joseph A. Oniwor and Amanda Forst, $297,500.

* 135 East Village Road, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas Tr. to Iouri Sinkevitch, $182,500.

* 65 Pearmain Road, Key Development LLC to Michael Van Growski and Katherine Van Growski, $548,500.

* 50 Waverly Terrace, US Bank Trust NA Tr. to GOC Construction LLC, $201,222.

* 60 Grove St., Unit #9, Christopher J. Rivera and Tosca L. Rivera to Stephanie N. Cote and Thomas J. Christiano, $225,000.