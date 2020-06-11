Flag Day celebration June 14

The Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) reminds residents that Flag Day will be celebrated on June 14.

Congress adopted the U.S. Flag on June 14, 1777, and Flag Day’s roots began nearly 100 years later on June 14, 1885, when a young Wisconsin teacher, Bernard Cirgrand, placed a flag on his desk and assigned essays on the flag and its significance.

On May 30, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation calling for a nationwide observance of Flag Day. In 1949, President Harry S. Truman signed an act of Congress designating June 14 of every year as National Flag Day.

“Our DAR chapter wishes also to thank our first responders who unselfishly help all people in need and represent the best of what our nation stands for,” said Mary Rozsa of the Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

“The DAR perpetuates the memory and spirit of the men and women who won American independence,” added Rozsa.

The DAR is a women’s volunteer service organization that promotes education, historic preservation, and patriotism. Any woman older than 18 who can prove a direct ancestor served in the American Revolution is a prospective member.

For more information on the DAR, visit http://sarahriggshumphreysdar.org/.