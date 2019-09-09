Flag retirement ceremony Oct. 6

The Sutter-Terlizzi, American Legion Post 16 of Shelton is holding a flag retirement ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 1:30 p.m.

Residents are invited to attend the Sutter-Terlizzi, American Legion Post 16 of Shelton’s flag retirement ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 1:30 p.m.

Members of the post as well as area Boy and Girl Scouts will take part in the ceremony. Scouts from each unit will be part of the flag retirement detail as well as two Girl Scouts reading the poem “I am the Flag,” and a Boy Scout leading the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Scout groups are encouraged to attend in uniform with their unit colors. Scouts wishing to take part in the ceremony are requested to arrive 20 minutes early.

“The flag is the sacred emblem of our country,” an announcement about the event said. “Among other things, it symbolizes our heritage of liberty purchased with the blood of our fallen solders both past and present.

“When the United States flag (Old Glory) becomes worn, torn, faded or badly soiled, it is time to replace it with a new flag, and the old flag should be ‘retired’ with all the dignity and respect befitting our nation's flag. The traditional method of retirement is to incinerate the flag.”