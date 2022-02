PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — An American Indian tribe in South Dakota says police are arresting people who buy medical marijuana at the tribe’s dispensary.

The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe operates the only medical marijuana dispensary in the state. Tribal officials say more than 100 people who have been issued tribal medical marijuana identification cards have been arrested since the store opened in July. The tribe has issued about 8,000 cards to tribal members and people who aren't tribal members.