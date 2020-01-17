Flights, classes, events canceled as snow storm rakes Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A winter storm that dropped several inches of snow and sleet and brought high winds across Iowa lead to the cancellation of classes, activities and services across the state Friday.

About half of flights from the Des Moines International Airport, where more than 4 inches of snow fell by midday Friday, were canceled or delayed. More cancellations were likely as the National Weather Service issued winter weather and storm advisories for most of the state into Saturday morning.

The northwestern corner of Iowa, including Sioux City and Storm Lake, was under a blizzard warning through Saturday, with wind gusts as high as 50 mph expected to blow snow and drastically cut visibility. The storm led officials in Woodbury County to close the courthouse in Sioux City.

By midafternoon, forecasters expected the snow to switch over to freezing rain, coating trees, sidewalks and roads and making the evening commute dangerous.