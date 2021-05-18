Florida Senate passes gambling agreement with Seminole Tribe BRENDAN FARRINGTON, Associated Press May 18, 2021 Updated: May 18, 2021 2:50 p.m.
1 of15 Pastor Kevin Baird speaks to a crowd protesting gambling at the Florida Capitol during a special session centered around passing gambling legislation, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Steve Cannon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Sen. Audrey Gibson, D-Jacksonville, asks a question about an amendment on a gambling bill during a special session, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Steve Cannon/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Lighthouse Point, confers with Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, right, during a special session, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Steve Cannon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, debates against an amendment on a gambling bill during a special session, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Steve Cannon/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Lighthouse Point, debates an amendment on a gambling bill during a special session, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Steve Cannon/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, left, confers with senate president Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, during a special session, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Steve Cannon/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, opens the special session on gambling, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Steve Cannon/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, left, confers with Tina Scott Polsky, D-Boca Raton, during a special session, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Steve Cannon/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St Augustine, presents a gambling bill during a special session, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Steve Cannon/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-North Miami Beach, questions an amendment on a gambling bill during a special session, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Steve Cannon/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Sports betting in Florida is a step closer to legalization after the Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill Tuesday approving a gambling agreement signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe.
The bill that was passed 38-1 also would allow the tribe to add roulette and craps to its casinos, including the popular Hard Rock facilities near Fort Lauderdale and Tampa. In return, the state would be expected to receive an estimated $20 billion over the 30-year compact.
Written By
BRENDAN FARRINGTON