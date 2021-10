Sam Navarro/AP

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida activist who led a movement to allow most former felons to vote got more civil rights restored under a new state clemency program.

Desmond Meade, head of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, announced in a Twitter video Saturday that he can now run for office, serve on a jury and take the bar exam to become a lawyer. Meade has a law degree from Florida International University.