Florida lawmakers seeking to calm property insurance storm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are trying to fix in three days a home insurance problem that's been stormy for three decades, debating legislation designed more to keep private insurers in the state than to immediately save property owners money.
A massive bill seeking a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduced litigation costs and to force some customers to leave a state-created insurer was before the Florida House on Wednesday, a day after it passed the Senate. Lawmakers, in a special session that opened Monday, hoped to send the legislation to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis by the end of the day.