Florida man trespassing at go-kart track crashes, dies

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is dead after crashing while racing his friend at a closed go-kart track.

Pinellas Park police say Jesse Outlaw was trespassing when he crashed the gas-powered go-kart into a guard rail.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Outlaw wasn't wearing a helmet when he crashed late Thursday. The go-kart wasn't equipped with a safety harness.

Showtime Speedway owner Robert Yoho said Outlaw was caught on a security camera trespassing two weeks earlier

