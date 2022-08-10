Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law fuels anti-LGBTQ hate online DAVID KLEPPER, Associated Press Aug. 10, 2022 Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 12:49 p.m.
FILE - A sign-carrying anti-gay protester is surrounded by a sea of Pride umbrellas during the Pride parade in Winston-Salem, N.C., June 18, 2022.
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, July 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks as she offers an amendment as the House Rules Committee prepared the bipartisan Senate gun bill for the House floor at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.
FILE - Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, listens during a press conference Aug. 18, 2021, in Pembroke Pines, Fla.
Research that analyzed social media posts finds that hateful references to gays, lesbians and other LGBTQ people surged online after Florida passed a law that bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.
References to pedophiles and “ grooming ” rose by more than 400 percent in the month after Florida's “Don't Say Gay” measure was approved, according to a report released Wednesday by the Human Rights Campaign, one of the nation's largest LGBTQ advocacy groups, and the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a nonprofit group that tracks online extremism.