Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea JAY REEVES, Associated Press Oct. 11, 2022 Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 1:05 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of30 Damaged shrimp boats and debris litter the waterfront and the pier at Erickson & Jensen Seafood following the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less
2 of30 Jesse Clapham, shrimp boat fleet manager at Erickson & Jensen Seafood, walks in front of one of the boats he is hoping to get back out on the water quickly, after most of the fleet was grounded or damaged by the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less 3 of30
4 of30 Jesse Clapham, center, shrimp boat fleet manager at Erickson & Jensen Seafood, works with boat crew as they try to get two shrimp boats ready to go out on the water quickly, after most of the fleet was grounded or damaged by the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less
5 of30 Crew work together to prepare two less-damaged shrimp boats to get back out on the water quickly, after most of the fleet at Erickson & Jensen Seafood was grounded or heavily damaged by the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less 6 of30
7 of30 Damaged shrimp boats and debris litter the waterfront at Erickson & Jensen Seafood following the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less
8 of30 Shrimp boat workers Shawn Shelton, left, and Doug Fundak relax next to the tent where they are living since the boat they worked on was grounded and Shelton's trailer was destroyed, at Erickson & Jensen Seafood on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. The pair, along with Shelton's dog Lucky, rode the storm out on "Night Wind," as surge waters and wind carried it onshore and then into an apartment building. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less 9 of30
10 of30 The "Night Wind" lies grounded against the second story of an apartment building, now missing its first story, on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Boat crew Shawn Shelton and Doug Fundak, along with Shelton's dog Lucky, rode the storm out on "Night Wind," as surge waters and wind carried it onshore and then into the apartment building. After the storm, many in the local shrimp industry find themselves not only out of work, but also homeless, with most of the boats where they lived aboard left stranded on dry ground or heavily damaged. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less
11 of30 Fishing rods and gear recovered by a small commercial fisherman whose two boats were destroyed in the passage of Hurricane Ian, sit on a wharf in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less 12 of30
13 of30 Michael Etwaru scrapes barnacles from the hull of a boat, as workers find a silver lining to the grounding caused by Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less
14 of30 Michael Etwaru walks underneath two grounded shrimp boats, which relocated to Fort Myers Beach last year from Guyana along with their crews, as workers take advantage of the grounding to scrape barnacles from the boats' hulls, following the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less 15 of30
16 of30 Shrimp boat worker Michael Etwaru of Guyana is seen through the propeller of a grounded boat, following the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less
17 of30 Shrimp boat workers pass the time alongside piles of clothes and shoes donated to help the many members of the community who lost everything, following the passage of Hurricane Ian, at Erickson & Jensen Seafood on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. After the storm, many in the local shrimp industry find themselves not only out of work, but also left homeless, with most of the boats where they lived aboard left stranded on dry ground or heavily damaged. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less 18 of30
19 of30 Michele Bryant, a shrimp boat third man who sprained her ankle climbing down from her boat over debris following the passage of Hurricane Ian, folds clothes donated to help the many members of the shrimper community who lost everything, following the passage of Hurricane Ian, at Erickson & Jensen Seafood on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. After the storm, many in the local shrimp industry, including Bryant, find themselves not only out of work, but also left homeless, with the boats where they lived aboard left stranded on dry ground or heavily damaged. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less
20 of30 David Newcomb, who had worked as an assistant on the docks at Erickson & Jensen Seafood but now says he will return to Texas, sits in front of piles of clothing donated to help those in the shrimping community who lost everything, on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. After the storm, many in the local shrimp industry find themselves not only out of work, but also left homeless, with most of the boats where they lived aboard left stranded on dry ground or heavily damaged. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less 21 of30
22 of30 In this photo shot with a drone, shrimp boats lie grounded atop what was a mobile home park, following the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less
23 of30 In this photo shot with a drone, grounded shrimp boats lie bunched together amidst debris, following the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less 24 of30
25 of30 A shrimp boat lies grounded at Erickson & Jensen Seafood on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. After the storm, many in the local shrimp industry find themselves not only out of work, but also left homeless, with most of the boats where they lived aboard left stranded on dry ground or heavily damaged. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less
26 of30 Crew member berths are seen inside a shrimp boat that workers at Erickson & Jensen Seafood were trying to get back out on the water quickly, after most of the fleet was grounded or heavily damaged by the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. After the storm, many in the local shrimp industry find themselves not only out of work, but also left homeless, with most of the boats where they lived aboard rendered unusable. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less 27 of30
28 of30 Michele Bryant, a shrimp boat third man who sprained her ankle climbing down from her boat over debris following the passage of Hurricane Ian, limps as she carries donated clothes at Erickson & Jensen Seafood on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. After the storm, many in the local shrimp industry, including Bryant, find themselves not only out of work, but also left homeless, with the boats where they lived aboard left stranded on dry ground or heavily damaged. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less
29 of30 Storage refrigerators that were flooded and then left without power sit empty and open inside the offices at Erickson & Jensen Seafood on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. After the storm, many in the local shrimp industry find themselves not only out of work, but also left homeless, with most of the boats where they lived aboard left stranded on dry ground or heavily damaged. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less
30 of30
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The seafood industry in southwest Florida is racing against time and the elements to save what’s left of a major shrimping fleet — and a lifestyle — that was battered by Hurricane Ian.
The storm's ferocious wind and powerful surge hurled a couple dozen shrimp boats atop wharves and homes along the harbor on Estero Island. Jesse Clapham, who oversees a dozen trawlers for a large seafood company at Fort Myers Beach, is trying to get boats back to sea as quickly as possible — before their engines, winches and pulleys seize up from being out of the water.