Florida teens charged with killing 16-yr-old over weed

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida teens were arrested this week after authorities said they fatally shot a 16-year-old in the back over a marijuana sale gone bad.

Lacharles Jean sent an Instagram message to an account named “Weed Connoisseur” and later headed to the parking lot of a Deerfield Beach condominium to get the drugs, according to the Broward Sheriff's office.

Several security cameras captured the meeting between 19-year-olds Jean and Conn Errico and Christopher Snyder. Jean punched Errico in the face and took off. The two followed, shooting Jean in the back before speeding away, authorities said.

Errico was arrested Wednesday and accused of pulling the trigger. Snyder was arrested March 27. Both are charged with murder and are being held without bond.

The Sun Sentine l reports that Errico’s DNA and cellphone GPS put him at the crime scene.

Snyder also admitted driving Errico to the meeting and watching Errico shoot Jean, the newspaper reported.

