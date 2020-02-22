Flutist Friend earns All-State nod

Flutist Karina Friend is a junior at Shelton High School.

Shelton High School senior flutist Karina Friend represented Shelton at the Connecticut Music Educators Association Western Regional Music Concert in Darien last month, ultimately earning a spot on the All-State band.

Friend competed against students from all over western Connecticut and received a score of 262/270. This score earned Friend first chair flute in the orchestra. Earning a seat with the Regional Concert, she was able to audition for the All-State band.

Competing against students from throughout the state, Friend earned a seat on the All-State band. The All-State festival takes place at the CT Convention Center in Hartford on April 4.

The qualifications for each of the events are proficiency in scales, sight reading ability, musicianship, articulation, intonation and accuracy.

Friend has been a member of the Shelton Marching Gaels since eighth grade. She attends the Regional Center of the Arts in Trumbull and is also a member of the Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestra, where she has a seat in the principal ensemble and chamber ensemble. She will be traveling to Estonia, Finland and Russia with GCTYO over the summer to perform at different venues.

Friend is also a member of the National Honor Society as well as the Spanish National Honor Society.

In the fall, Friend will be attending Nazareth College of Music in Rochester, N.Y., where she will major in music therapy and minor in psychology.

