Food Trucks on the River on Sept. 13

Celebrate Shelton, the organization which hosts Downtown Sounds Summer Concerts as well as the Holiday Community Tree Lighting, is holding its Food Trucks on the River on Friday, Sept. 13, starting at 4 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Shelton.

There will be more than 20 food trucks, craft beers by Nebco and Bad Sons as well as handmade artisans. There will also be live music from Frank D’Angelo and more.

“We are excited to continue our efforts in bringing fun and free events to Downtown Shelton for all families to enjoy,” said Michael Skrtic, who has teamed with Jimmy Tickey and Nicole Heriot-Mikulaco as co-creators of Celebrate Shelton.

This event is free, but a $5 suggested contribution is encouraged to sustain Celebrate Shelton’s efforts in the community.

“We have brought you the best of Connecticut’s food trucks, live music with a huge beer garden,” said Tickey.

Food Trucks on the River include Cinnamon Churros, LLC, Crazy taco-Mex, Dadscannoli truck, Four Flours Baking Company LLC, Fryborg, Greek Style Grill, LosMariachis on Wheels, M and M Steaks, Me’stezo Grill, MILKCRAFT, NextGeneration Concessions, LLC, Paradise island, Poke Motion, Proof Pizza Truck, Rita’s Pitas, Shoreline Prime Meats & Deli, Sugar Bakery, Sultankebab llc, T.H.E.Snickering Coyote, The Supreme Grill, Szabo’s Seafood Truck, Alphonse’s Italian Street Food LLC and Fork in the Road.

Food Trucks on the River is sponsored by TD Bank, Mutual Security Credit Union, Tuttle Insurance, and Star 99.9, Nebco and Bad Sons.

Partial proceeds benefit Center Stage Theater, a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2005 by artistic directors Gary and Francesca Scarpa. Center Stage’s purpose is to enhance the cultural environment within its community; to present high quality theatrical productions at affordable prices; to encourage growth and education through the performing arts; and to provide a means for interested adults, teens and children to experience and participate in various aspects of live theater.﻿

To learn more, visit www.celebrateshelton.com.