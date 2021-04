JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Thousands of food boxes of fresh produce will be available for pick-up at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson on Wednesday. The food is being provided as part of a federal program to support families who have lost income during the coronavirus pandemic.

“A lot of our citizens are still struggling with health and loss of work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson said in a press release.