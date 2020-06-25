Food drive to benefit Spooner House

SHELTON — State Sen. Kevin Kelly and State Reps. Jason Perillo and Ben McGorty are partnering with Echo Hose Ambulance to support Spooner House of Shelton by hosting a food drive from 4:30 to 6 p.m. July 1 at Elizabeth Shelton School, 138 Willoughby Road.

The event will follow social distancing guidelines to protect the health of donors and volunteers. Donations can be picked up directly from your vehicle. No need to step out of your car.

For a full list of needed items, visit: http://www.actspooner.org/Wish_List.html

Priority items needed include canned chicken, tuna, stewed/diced tomatoes, cereal, canned fruit, beans, rice (medium bags), applesauce, peanut butter and jelly, sugar/sweet-n-low, grits, pancake mix, syrup, hearty soups/chili, crackers, gallon Ziplock bags, aluminum foil, and pasta sauce.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com