Food drive to benefit Valley Food Bank

A drive-by food donation collection is set for the Valley Food Bank from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 17 at Huntington Congregational Church.

SHELTON — Huntington Congregational Church will hold a drive-thru style food collection to benefit the Valley Food Bank from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 17.

The Valley Food Bank has provided a list of items that are most in need — canned chicken and tuna, sauces, macaroni and cheese, oatmeal and other cereals, peanut butter and jelly, rice, beans, pancake mix and syrup, jello and pudding mixes, napkins, chili, soup, stew, broth, muffin mixes, olives and pickles, potatoes in can or box, canned carrots and asparagus.

The drive-thru style food drive will be held in the parking lot of Huntington Congregational Church, 19 Church St. Volunteers will collect the food from donors. This is a rain or shine event.

For more information, visit http://wp.huntingtonucc.org/hccwp/.