Food prices soar to record levels on Ukraine war disruptions

ROME (AP) — Prices for food commodities like grains and vegetable oils reached their highest levels ever last month because of Russia's war in Ukraine and the “massive supply disruptions” it is causing, the United Nations said Friday.

The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said its Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in international prices for a basket of commodities, averaged 159.3 points last month, up 12.6% from February. As it is, the February index was the highest level since its inception in 1990.